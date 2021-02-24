Wrightstown High School Forensics team is NEC champion once again

Submitted photo

Wrightstown won its first North Eastern Conference Forensics championship last week. Pictured are Dylan Christensen and Lauren Broman. Not pictured are Anna Voster, Autumn Smet, Kendra Brandl, Abby Van Zeeland, Olivia Sewell, Paige Gilson, Ethan Anderson, Megan Centeno, Ethan Meulemans, Kaitlyn Rohan, Hanna Finer, Stella Theunis, Audrey Schaumberg, Rachael Rozmarenoski, Ella Van Zeeland, Tanis Gee, Leah Warnecke, and Jallissa Vanden Heuvel.

Since its inception in 2016, the North Eastern Conference Forensics Tournament has kindled a rivalry between Waupaca and Wrightstown with heated competitions and razor-thin margins of victory.

After finishing second in the first four years of the rivalry, Wrightstown finally broke through with its first conference championship in 2020.

This year, the team added a second championship in dominating fashion. In the end, Wrightstown earned 281 team sweepstakes points, followed by Fox Valley Lutheran with 145 and Luxemburg-Casco with 115.

Of Wrightstown’s 23 entries, 14 claimed all-conference honors. Those earning First Team All-Conference honors were Autumn Smet and Anna Voster, duo interpretation; Lauren Broman, impromptu speaking; Paige Gilson, informative speaking; Megan Centeno, moments in history; Kaitlyn Rohan, oral interpretation of literature; Lauren Broman, oratory; Kendra Brandl, poetry; Audrey Schaumberg, prose; Dylan Christensen, solo serious acting; and Jallissa Vanden Heuvel, storytelling.

Second Team All-Conference included Anna Voster, farrago; Kendra Brandl, impromptu speaking; Abby Van Zeeland, informative speaking; and Ethan Meulemans, moments in history.