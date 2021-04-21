Brian Roebke photo

Town of Holland elected officials were sworn in at the end of last week’s meeting held at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown. From left are Treasurer Gloria Kennedy (left), Supervisor Tom Vande Wettering (third from right), Mike Geiger (second from right) and Constable Andy Vander Loop (right). Incoming town chairman Mike Smits was not present since he was home ill. Clerk Bill Clancy (third from left) reported he swore Smits in prior to the meeting at his home. Clancy was sworn in by Town Attorney Jim Sickel (seated center). Chairman Jerry Wall (seated, left) did not run for re-election, and precided over his last meeting after 44 years of service to the town.