Smet, Voster earn third trip to nationals, Broman making first trip

Lauren Broman (pictured above) advanced after finishing as first runner-up each of the past two years.

Seven members of the Wrightstown High School forensics team participated in the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Northern Wisconsin District Tournament on Saturday, March 17. In the end, Autumn Smet and Anna Voster earned their third consecutive trip to nationals, while Lauren Broman earned her first. Participating in the NSDA National Tournament is considered the highest achievement in the world of competitive speech and debate, and fewer than 5 percent of students across the country qualify.

Smet and Voster are in rare company as three-time qualifiers to the tournament in the category of duo interpretation. Their performance of What the Constitution Means to Me also lifted the girls to their first WFCA state championship last week. Meanwhile, Broman advanced after finishing as first runner-up each of the past two years. Broman will perform her original oratory, Worth Winning.

District tournaments occur throughout the country each spring in order to advance performers to nationals. 2021 is only the third year the team participated in the qualifying tournament. Wrightstown’s other participants included Dylan Christensen and Tanis Gee – dramatic interpretation and Audrey Schaumberg and Hanna Finer – duo interpretation. Gee earned distinction as second runner-up in Dramatic Interpretation.

The mission of the NSDA is to connect, support, and inspire a diverse community committed to empowering students through competitive speech and debate. As members of the organization, students earn distinction through speech and debate competition, as well as community service, public speaking, and leadership activities. Members are eligible to join the Honor Society once they have earned the required number of points. The organization was founded in 1925 in Ripon.

Broman earns National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American status

Lauren Broman earned distinction as a 2021 National Speech and Debate Association Academic All-American.

The Academic All-American award recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction (750 points); completed at least five semesters of high school; demonstrated outstanding character and leadership; and earned a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

During a banner senior season, Broman easily surpassed the required point threshold and was nominated for the award by Coach Dave Winkler.

To date, Broman finished in third place at the WFCA State Tournament, earned a gold medal at WHSFA State, and advanced to nationals in both the National Catholic Forensic League and the National Speech and Debate Association. Broman is the Wrightstown school record holder with 1,138 points.

According to the NSDA, only the top 2 percent of member students receive this prestigious recognition.