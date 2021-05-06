U.S. News & World Report ranks WHS No. 2 in Greater Green Bay area

Brian Roebke photo

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Wrightstown High School was ranked No. 2 in the Greater Green Bay area and No. 37 in the state of Wisconsin by U.S. News & World Report for Best High Schools.

West De Pere High School is ranked No. 1, coming in at 29th in the state.

Principal Scott R. Thompson believes Wrightstown High School is such a great place because of the students, staff, and parents. “Staff are continually reviewing what they do and looking to make changes based on what they think students want to learn about,” he said. “A lot of those changes over time have focused on adding AP courses and also dual credit opportunities that help our students prepare for life after high school.”

A key factor is WHS has students who want to do well, and parents who support that.

Thompson said all of these things started long before the students got to high school. “Elementary and middle school staff are responsible for the foundation that makes it possible for us to offer these opportunities,” he said. “Without their hard work we would not be able to offer the classes we do.”

Thompson added the college readiness component of the process looks at the number of students taking and earning a passing score on AP and IB exams. “Based on our levels of student participation in AP classes and exams we are fortunate enough to make it on the list and be one of the stronger schools in the area,” he said.

Wrightstown High School students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement coursework and exams. The AP participation rate at Wrightstown High is 48 percent.

Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.