ROCKS group continues to spread from Wrightstown

The Wrightstown ROCKS Facebook group has now spread to multiple states since people have been allowed to travel again.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

ROCKS has been brightening the spirits of people from Wrightstown as well as other parts of the country since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The Facebook group was formed on March 30, 2020, with Kimberly Denkins of Wrightstown as administrator.

“I started the ‘Wrightstown ROCKS’ group last year during COVID. It’s so exciting to watch the group grow,” she said. “It’s really taking off.”

People from Wrightstown have been painting the rocks for more than a year now and hiding them all over community and taking them on trips.

When people hide the rocks, they are encouraged to mention the name of the “Wrightstown Rocks” Facebook group on the bottom of the rock so people can post pictures of the rocks in the public group.

As the country began to open up from the pandemic and more people are traveling this year, rocks were found and/or re-hid in Wrightstown, De Pere, Green Bay, N.E.W. Zoo in Suamico, 1000 Islands in Kaukauna, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, the U.P., and South Carolina.

The latest push is painting cow-themed rocks to place around town on the day of the Kickin’ It with the Cows 5K/10K Run/Walk to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 14.