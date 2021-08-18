Town of Wrightstown continues to work behind the scenes on incorporation

The contractor working on Rosin Road in the Town of Wrightstown is working around Wisconsin Public Service poles that need to be moved.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

At last week’s Town of Wrights-town board meeting, board members held a closed session for more than 30 minutes regarding incorporation issues with Town Attorney Jim Kalny, but took no action following the session.

The town learned on Oct. 21 their request to incorporate the hamlet of Greenleaf into a village was denied by the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board.

It’s believed the town wants to incorporate Greenleaf, then annex the remainder of the town into the village. Towns are not allowed to stop annexations by villages.

The board has six standards that must be met before the municipality can call for a referendum of residents to approve the request, and the board said the town met all but one of them, “Characteristics of the Territory.”

The town was encouraged to revise and resubmit its application and Chairperson Dawn Vick said she would consider waiving an additional $250,000 application fee if it’s refiled within one year.

She said that time would allow the town to revise its petition area as well as the town to negotiate a border agreement with the Village of Wrightstown.

In the meantime, the village continues to approve property owner requests to annex town properties into the village for industrial purposes.

Town Clerk Donna Martzahl reported the Demographic Services Center’s preliminary estimate of the Jan. 1, 2021, population for the Town of Wrightstown in Brown County is 2,402, an increase of 181 residents or 8.1 percent since the 2010 Census.

Over the same time, Brown County’s population increased 7.9 percent while Wisconsin’s population increased 3.8 percent.

For calendar year 2020, the Town of Wrightstown reported net increase of 16 housing units.

Work on Rosin Road in the town was discussed. Town Chairman Bill Verbeten is appreciative of landowners in the area who are taking ground removed from the ditches for fill on their properties.

Blake Neumann, Kristen McAlphine, and Julia Noordyk reviewed the first phase of the Community Flood Resilience Self-Assessment meeting with town board members and continued with the second phase of the process.