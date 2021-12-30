Micke family celebrates successful life saving effort

Brian Roebke photo

By Brian Roebke

Editor

There was a lot of activity in Wrightstown on Monday, May 31.

At the same time the village’s Memorial Day Parade was going through the village, there was one emergency in the village along with another on the parade route.

Wrightstown Police, First Responders, and County Rescue were dispatched to Subway for a pulseless non-breathing male who was later determined to be suffering a massive heart attack.

A friend of his, Mike Maes, started CPR while emergency units were en route. First responders and police did CPR and delivered numerous shocks prior to the arrival of County Rescue, who continued lifesaving efforts to the hospital.

Their patient, Village of Wrightstown resident Craig Micke, survived this event.

Micke and his wife Bonnie, along with family and friends, attended the village board meeting last week to celebrate this lifesaving event.

“CPR is an absolutely amazing thing and I’ve been fortunate enough to go through the training where I work,” he said. He’s kept refreshed the past 15 or so years but on this day, someone else needed to know how to do the maneuver.

“I always thought I would be the one saving somebody rather than needing to be saved,” he said.

He knows people worked on him for a long time and he greatly appreciates their help.

“I’m only here because of the wonderful service that we have in the community,” he said.

He appreciated Trustee Andy Lundt for setting up the ceremony and the idea of holding a class for community members in the future.

When the class is set up, the Mickes will donate a portion of the class fees.

Lifesaving awards were presented to Wrightstown First Responders John Christianson Paul Klister, and Nick Edinger; County Rescue Ambulance paramedics Chantel Streblow, Matt Toebe, and Paul Heim; Chief Greg Deike and Officer Michael Sullivan of the Wrightstown Police Department; and Maes.