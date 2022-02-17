Wrightstown Forensics team wins third straight NEC tournament championship

Submitted photo

Wrightstown had 13 finalists at the North Eastern Conference tournament championship. Front: Leah Warnecke, Audrey Schaumberg, Jallissa Vanden Heuvel, Paige Gilson, Rylan Vanden Heuvel, and Isaac Roberts. Back: Lauren Van Noie, Hanna Finer, Dylan Christensen, Abby Radtke, Amber Radtke, Abby Van Zeeland, and Kaitlyn Rohan.

The Wrightstown High School continued its run of dominance in the North Eastern Conference by capturing its third consecutive NEC tournament championship at Luxemburg-Casco on Monday, Feb. 7.

Wrightstown’s 20 entries earned 246 team sweepstakes points, and 16 of its 20 entries placed. Waupaca finished in a distant second with 152 points, followed by Luxemburg-Casco in third with 133.

Team members earning First Team All-Conference honors were Hannah Finer and Audrey Schaumberg – Duo Interpretation, Paige Gilson – Farrago, Abby Radtke – Impromptu Speaking, Abby Van Zeeland – Oratory, Amber Radtke – Poetry, Lauren Van Noie and Dylan Christensen – (tie) Prose, and Dylan Christensen – Solo Serious Acting.

Second Team All-Conference included Paige Gilson and Abby Van Zeeland – (tie) Impromptu Speaking, Kaitlyn Rohan – Informative Speaking, Leah Warnecke – Oratory, Rylan Vanden Heuvel and Isaac Roberts – Play Acting, Audrey Schaumberg – Solo Humorous Acting, Hanna Finer – Solo Serious Acting, Jallissa Vanden Heuvel – Storytelling

Up next for the team is the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association (WHSFA) Subdistrict Festival on Thursday, Feb. 17.