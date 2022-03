Submitted photo

The St. Clare Parish girls basketball team won the championship of the Fox Valley CYO league ladies division last week with a 30-14 win over Holy Spirit Kimberly/Darboy at St. Ignatius School in Kaukauna. Front: Esme Moses, Tessa Recob, Sydney VanEgeren, McKenna Leick, and Abby VanZeeland. Back: Emily VanHelvoirt, Carissa Hendricks, Anna Ward, Ella Romenesko, Lauren VerHaagh, and Sophie Stengel.