Fire destroys home in town of Holland

Brian Roebke photos

The Wayne and Leah Cisler home on Wayside Road in the town of Holland was destroyed by fire Thursday evening. Several area fire departments assisted the Hollandtown Fire Department. St. John Ev. Lutheran Church is collecting donations for the family.

The Hollandtown Fire Depart-ment was dispatched on Saturday at 8:34 p.m. to the 1800 block of Wayside Road in the town of Holland for a garage fire that was attached to the house. Upon arrival, the garage was fully involved with the home not far behind it.

Mutual aid was activated utilizing HFD box card 10-42 to the Box Alarm level which brought in Greenleaf and Morrison for a full assist and Wayside for an engine at a fill site.

The fire quickly progressed and they upgraded to the fourth alarm for tenders only, which brought in a multi-county response, dipping into Calumet County bringing in Forest Junction, Brillion, Hilbert and Wayside (from Brown County) tenders.

By this time, an excavator was called in from Kempen Excavating to help completely extinguish the fire by basically ripping down the severely damaged section of structure.

Unfortunately the home is a complete loss, and the fire department’s thoughts are with the family at this time of need. The Hollandtown Fire Department thanks all who gave a great hustle and effort who responded to this fire: Greenleaf Fire, Morrison Fire, Wayside Fire, Forest Junction Fire, Brillion Fire, Hilbert Fire, Brown County Sheriff’s Depart-ment, County Rescue, and Wrightstown First Responders.