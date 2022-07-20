The Wrightstown Fire Department, Wrightstown First Responders, County Rescue Ambulance and Wrightstown Police Departent were dispatched to the intersection of Highway U and East Frontage Road for a two vehicle accident with injuries on Wednesday, July 13, at 1:25 p.m.

Upon arrival a single vehicle was located in the intersection with a dump truck located in the ditch. The occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle and was flown to a nearby hospital by the Eagle III Helicopter with severe injuries. Highway U was closed for a short amount of time during rescue operations between the frontage road and Kerrigan Way. Wrightstown Fire was assisted on scene by Greenleaf Fire.