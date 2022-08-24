Wrightstown school board thinking about 2023 budget, opening of school

Brian Roebke photo

Wrightstown school staff teams met to do a “collective resume” during their first week of inservice. Superintendent Carla Buboltz worked with school board members to come up with their resume.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

School budgets are always tricky, with many moving parts until the school board sets the levy in November.

This year there is one wild card — a 14 percent increase statewide and 12.5 percent locally in equalized value in the school district.

Wrightstown Community School District Business Manager Dan Storch said last week that’s the highest increase in value since he’s been in business. The seven-year average is 6 percent, and last year was 9.8 percent.

That does not necessarily mean taxes are going to increase by that much, since the school has revenue caps it must stay under.

Superintendent Carla Buboltz gave an update to the board of education on the school construction progress, with elementary work almost complete but middle school work a little scary.

Tomorrow is move-in day for elementary teachers. “The middle school, hopefully it looks worse than it really is,” she said.

The cafeteria and STEM lab work is yet to be finished and it may be a race to finish by the time students arrive on Sept. 1.

The school district has about two pods worth of equipment to sell to people in the community. That sale is set for Monday, Aug. 29, throughout the day in the elementary school cafeteria.

“We tried to salvage everything that came out that could have a value for us or could have value for a community member,” Buboltz said.

Staff inservice began on Monday, Aug. 15. During the week, high school and middle school encore staff visited Wrightstown area businesses to learn from employers what they are looking for in employees.

The personnel report included the news that business services/administrative assistant Chris Merckx is retiring at the end of December. She’s offered to stay on to help convey 33 years of knowledge to her replacement.

“We thought if we didn’t talk about it, it wouldn’t happen, but Chris assured us it is going to happen,” Buboltz said.

She noted staff turnover has been greater than usual this year and it’s felt pretty overwhelming at times.

Over the summer, there were five new retirees. Three of those leaving the district are leaving education, one is moving out of state, two are going to districts their children attend, one has taken a leadership role, and one went to another district.

She noted there were fewer candidates than in the past but she believes the district has still gotten some quality people.

“When we have conversations about them leaving, they are always so positive,” Buboltz said. “They are moving to something as opposed to away from something.”

The next meeting is moved to Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the elementary school. That’s one day earlier than usual due to a scheduling conflict.

Personnel report

Additions

Rebecca Gustafson, speech and language pathologist

Thomas Meyer, high school science/biology

Lindsay Tippins, middle/high school general/vocal music

Emma Wallander, ELL

Amanda Mollen, middle school special ed aide

Melissa Jodar, middle school

Resignations

Aimee Herrick, high school English

Maranda Mueller, ELL

Heidi Barth, middle school special ed aide

Dana Van Camp, grade 5 teacher

Retirements

Chris Merckx, business services/administrative assistant

Paula Boylan, ES instructional aide