‘The Voice’ runner up Chris Kroeze coming to Wrightstown Nov. 5

Wisconsin-native and country music singer Chris Kroeze comes to Wrightstown on Nov. 5, playing at Turner Street Music Hall.

Not that many “famous” people come to Wrightstown, but one is coming to the village on Saturday, Nov. 5, when Turner Street Music Hall hosts Chris Kroeze from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at 437 Turner St.

A Wisconsin-native and country music singer from Barron, Kroeze rose to popularity after becoming the runner up on The Voice in 2018. A popular live performer, Kroeze performed at a frantic pace, maintaining an average of more than 175 shows a year through 2019, and the crowds have gotten bigger and bigger.

Kroeze headlined a show at Aquafest for more than 5,500 fans and has had a number of stops in which he has sold out multiple nights in a row, yet he still returns for pop-up shows at local bars he used to play at early in his career. Kroeze has developed a large military fan base as well, in 2020 making his 10th overseas tour, and he is a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award.

All these years later, Kroeze’s biggest thrill remains making music that speaks to him and sharing it with people. That love is evident in his most ambitious album yet — “We All Sing Along.”

Tickets are available via credit card either online at turnerstreet music.com or at the door for $20 per ticket, plus taxes and fees. Music lovers may also pay cash at the door for $25 per ticket, taxes and fees included.

Turner Street Music Hall’s owner and operator, Walter C. Croll, is dedicated to bringing a high quality, auditorium-style space for students, performers, and music lovers to the local Fox Valley and Greater Green Bay area.