Wrightstown post office reopens

Brian Roebke photo

Jackie Spanbauer is “overjoyed” to return to work the counter at the Wrightstown office after she spent the past 21 months working at the post office in Greenleaf.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

After a long time away, the Wrightstown Post Office has reopened, but in a new location at 450 High St., Suite 6B, next to Dick’s Family Foods.

The postmaster is Bruce Cole and the counter clerk is Jackie Spanbauer, who is delighted to return to the Wrightstown office after working for more than a year in Greenleaf.

The previous location across the river closed on Feb. 26, 2021, since the building was sold and their lease was up.

The window hours are Monday through Friday from 8:45-11:45 a.m. and 12:15-4:30 p.m. On Saturday, they are open from 8:45-11 a.m. The lobby is open 24 hours a day.

The Wrightstown office is still without a direct phone line as of Friday.