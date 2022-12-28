Buboltz submits retirement to school board

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Superintendent Carla Buboltz of the Wrightstown Community School District submitted her retirement letter to the board of education on Dec. 21.

In her letter, Buboltz said it was with a bittersweet combination of joy and sadness, pride and humility; gratitude and anticipation that she let the board know of her intention to retire on June 30.

“There are simply not enough words to describe how fortunate and appreciative I feel in having served the Wrightstown Commun-ity School District for the past 33 years,” she said. “Substitute teacher, classroom teacher, director of curriculum, elementary principal, district administrator … I have loved every opportunity to be a part of the lives of our students, staff, families, and community.”

Administrative contracts usually include the clause, “and other duties as assigned,” and she even assigned herself the job of lunch lady during the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when several lunch ladies were out of school after testing positive for the virus.

“As I thought about retirement over the past six months, I always circled back to ‘I still love the work I do every day; why would I retire?’ What I have come to realize is that makes it the perfect time to retire; when I still love my job.”

Buboltz said she’s been blessed to work with an incredible administrative team during her time in Wrightstown. “Their commitment, passion for doing what is good and right, and focus on students is something this district should be extremely proud of.”

The Brillion High School graduate said a quality education would not happen if it were not for the dedication and quality of the teachers and staff in Wrights-town. “There is a commitment to students and families in every department of this district,” she said. “Teachers, support staff, office, custodial, food service, IT – all working together for students.

She also thanked the board of education for their service to students. “You provide the visionary leadership, which allows all the rest to happen,” she said. “Your support of my role as the district administrator is greatly appreciated.”

Buboltz said she’s retiring with a heart full of cherished memories and host of people who she calls colleagues, teammates, and most importantly, valued friends. “It has been my pleasure to serve this district and I will miss being part of #WCSDStrong,” she said. “While I will spend time reflecting and celebrating my time in the district over the next several months, I am excited for the work we are currently doing and the goals we have set for ourselves and our students and remain ALL IN until June 30.”

This is the time of the year when most superintendents who plan to retire announce their plans. The board of education is expected to begin the process to replace Buboltz in the near future.