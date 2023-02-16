Wrightstown High School Forensics team places 6th at Madison West

Submitted photos

The Wrightstown forensics team placed sixth overall at the WFCA Madison West Tournament. Front: Muna Hirschberg, Nataliea Garcia, Paige Gilson, Elizabeth Leick, and Maddie Meulemans. Row 2: Lauren Van Noie, Sammie Zuberbier, Madi Wiese, Jordan Van Rossum, Amber Radtke, Isabella Evans, and Sienna Stautz. Row 3: Hanna Finer, Leah Warnecke, Tanis Gee, Megan Wills, Drew Skaletski, and Kole Vander Zanden. Back: Sarina Fors, Mason Haven, Rylan Vanden Heuvel, and Preston Petersen.

Coming off a dominant performance at the North Eastern Conference tournament on Monday, Feb. 6, the Wrightstown High School forensics team proved its mettle by placing sixth overall at the ultra-competitive WFCA Madison West Tournament on Saturday. Twenty one schools from across the state participated. Sun Prairie West, Appleton East, and Vel Phillips Memorial secured first through third place, followed by Waunakee, Sheboygan South, and Wrightstown, whose 26 entries earned 188 team sweepstakes points.

Five Wrightstown entries advanced to finals, including Amber Radtke and Paige Gilson – third place in Duo Interpretation, Nataliea Garcia – fourth in Informative Speaking, Jordan Van Rossum and Rylan Vanden Heuvel – fourth in play acting, Muna Hirschberg – fifth in poetry, and Hanna Finer – fifth in Solo Acting Serious.

The team continues to build its momentum next Saturday at the WFCA Oshkosh North Tourna-ment.