Wrightstown Forensics kicks off WISDAA season at subdistrict

Submitted photo

Wrightstown High School forensics team advanced all 24 of its entries to District level at the Feb. 21 meet hosted by Wrightstown. Front: Sammie Milheiser, Leah Warnecke, Muna Hirschberg, Nataliea Garcia, and Ellie Przybyl. Middle: Angel Castro, Tanis Gee, Hanna Finer, Stella Theunis, Grace Vandenberg, Sarina Fors, Lauren Van Noie, Maddie Meulemans, Isabella Evans, Sienna Stautz, Elizabeth Leick, and Amber Radtke. Back: Reagan Juntunen, Rylan Vanden Heuvel, Jordan Van Rossum, Kole Vander Zanden, Paige Gilson, Audrey Schaumberg, Drew Skaletski, Sara Pecha, Preston Petersen, and Megan Wills.

The Wrightstown High School forensics team kicked off the 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech & Dramatic Arts Association season by hosting the WISDAA Subdistrict 6D Festival on Tuesday, Feb. 21. WISDAA competition includes three levels: Subdistrict, District, and State. On this day, the team advanced all 24 of its entries to District. An additional four are competing virtually and will hope to join the rest of the team in-person for District in March.

This year’s Subdistrict included teams from Appleton West, Clintonville, Fox Valley Lutheran, Hortonville, Shiocton, and Wrightstown.

By category, the team’s WISDAA roster includes Stella Theunis & Megan Wills, Kaylee Annis, Irelynn Donovan, and Ellie Przybyl – Group Interpretation; Angel Castro, Nataliea Garcia, Amber Radtke, and Sienna Stautz – Impromptu Speaking; Isabella Evans, Mason Haven, Maddie Meulemans, and Seth Meulemans – Informative Speaking; Sammie Milheiser and Drew Skaletski – Moments in History; Leah Warnecke and Madi Wiese – Oratory; Jordan Van Rossum and Rylan Vanden Heuvel, Elizabeth Leick and Sara Pecha – Play Acting, Muna Hirschberg – Poetry; Sarina Fors, Rachael Rozmarenoski, and Lauren Van Noie – Prose; Grace Vandenberg – Radio News Reporting; Tanis Gee and Preston Petersen – Solo Acting Humorous; Hanna Finer and Paige Gilson – Solo Acting Serious; Audrey Schaumberg – Special Occasion Speaking; Reagan Juntunen and Kole Vander Zanden – Storytelling.

Wrightstown tallied the top five individual performers in the Subdistrict Festival with Preston Petersen: 23-25-25, Stella Theunis & Megan Wills: 22-25-25, Tanis Gee: 21-25-25, Hanna Finer: 22-25-24, and Reagan Juntunen: 21-25-25.