Tigers track returns six sectional qualifiers

By Daniel Schoettler

Reporter

The Wrightstown Tigers track and field teams bring back six sectional qualifiers from last year. The team will be headlined by two state qualifiers in Danielle Bruecker and Logan Peters from last year’s team.

Bruecker headlines the girls team after a 13th place finish in the high jump at state last year. The other sectional qualifiers coming back are sprinter Cailey Peterson, triple jumper Tessa Recob, as well as Cassie Lasecki and Addy Smet in the 800 meter relay.

Other girls returning to the team are Naomi and Emilie Windey in the discus, while freshmen Katerina Hruska and Kaliana Recob are starting their first years on the team.

“Our numbers keep going up,” head coach Amy Recob said. “We have 11 seniors this year with three trying track for the first time. We had four seniors last year.”

Logan Peters returns as the lone state qualifier from last year’s boys team after a seventh place finish in the discus last spring, while the team also returns Derek Brewer and Ty VanZeeland in the sprints. Chayse Bereza returns from an injury last year, while Griffin Lamers and Payton VandeHey also are back this year.

Newcomers to the boys team this spring include freshman Collin Verheyen and junior Jackson Lamers.

Coach Recob says the team has had one week of practice so far with half of the team gone to spring break as athletes were given workouts to do while on vacation. She also gave basketball players a few days off between sports to hopefully prevent burnout, shin splints, and allow for some to recover and have some refresh time.

The team starts the season off with the Tri-State Large Invitational at UW-Platteville on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

“We are hoping to try something new and get a little team bonding to set a positive, cohesive tone for the season,” Recob said of the invite.