Wrightstown Robotics Club sends teams to worlds for second time in 13 years

Three teams from the Wrightstown High School Robotics made it to state held at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay and two qualified for nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The club has four teams. Team D put in a lot of work this year but did not make it to state but teams A, B, and C made it through to state. Teams A and B qualified for nationals.

Team A, consisting of five team members: Kyle Schoenwalder, Emery Peck, Caleb Hatleli, Logan Peters, and Edgar Dineheart, and Team B, also consisting of five team members: Beau Koltz, Preston Peterson, Caroline Schlies, Cullen Van Vreede, and Mason Haven, qualified for the world championship held in Dallas, Texas.

These two teams have put in a lot of time and effort to make their robots the best that they can. They have worked every Thursday night until 8 p.m. since September, and every Monday night until 6 p.m. from January to March. In total, these teams have put in around 300 hours.

What is robotics?

How the game works this year is there are 5 1/2-inch hard foam disks, which they have to make their robot put up and shoot into an elevated goal like Frisbee golf. Some of the rules are that you can only hold three disks at a time, and your robot cannot be bigger than 18x18x18 inches. To add on to that, robotics is more than just building.

Yes, building is still very important, but there is also the programming side of things. In robotics, you can have the best robot there is, but what really makes it all come together and work is the code. To expand on that, robotics can also help students find a potential career because it lets them try different things like engineering the robot, building the robot which is more mechanical, programming which also includes automation, and even strategizing with other teams.

The two teams that have qualified for the world championship in Dallas, Texas, are driving down there, and to lower the cost of the registration fees, hotel costs, and gas money they are accepting any donations.

Anyone who would like to donate money can drop a check off at Wrightstown High School made out to Wrightstown High School or can contact Scott Hanneman, technology and engineering teacher, at hanneman@wrights town.k12.wi.us or 920-532-0525 x6251 or Matt Sabor, physics teacher, at sabor@wrightstown.k12.wi.us or 920-532-0525 x6503.

In appreciation, they will proudly display your logo on their robot and on the back of their T-shirts during the competition. Contributions of any amount are appreciated. They need to complete all fundraising by April 19.