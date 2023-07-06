Wrightstown High School Class of 2023 overwhelmingly satisfied with education

Brian Roebke photo

Of the 102 members of the recently graduated Class of 2023 from Wrightstown High School, 96 percent of them believe WHS provided a good education.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Board of education members were pleased at their June meeting with the result of the survey of graduated members of the Class of 2023 from Wrightstown High School, which saw 102 students graduate on May 26. One student continues to work toward graduation.

Of those graduates, 95 percent attended Wrightstown High School, for the full four years.

What are they going to do now?

• 52 percent plan to attend a four-year college

• 11 percent plan to attend a two-year college

• 9 percent plan to participate in an apprenticeship or job training

• 9 percent plan to attend a trade or technical college

• 11 percent plan to enter the workplace

How satisfied are they with their education?

• 90 percent of students were satisfied with preparation for employment

• 93 percent of students were satisfied with preparation for further education

• 87 percent of students were satisfied with school safety

• 90 percent of students believe WHS taught me valuable skills

• 96 percent of students believe WHS provided a good education

• 94 percent of students are proud to be a WHS graduate

How ready are they for the world?

• 78 percent are college ready

• 98 percent are career ready

• 78 percent are both college and career ready

The board of education also heard some great things about the Class of 2027 that just finished its four years at Wrightstown Middle School. They were called respectful and well behaved.

“One student, who struggled with learning, finished with their Edmentum diagnostic. He was so excited and told everyone who would listen that he had made a 127 point increase from winter to spring. Seeing his smile and hearing the pride in his voice is something I will remember about this class,” one staff member commented.

Other stats from the group include:

• 96 percent of students were