Wrightstown teacher gets engaged at school assembly

By Brian Roebke

Editor

The end of the first quarter of the 2023-24 school was a very memorable one for every person at Wrightstown Middle School.

Sixth grade science teacher Ashley Smar got engaged to her boyfriend Cody!

Smar said they’ve been together for five years and unbeknownst to her, Cody was in the school assembly to celebrate the end of the first quarter the entire time, inside a tiger costume.

After a kickball game, four teachers were in a competition to put together a puzzle the fastest, and the wording on hers said, “Will you Marry Me?” with a picture of the couple.

She eventually caught on and turned around to find her now fiancé behind her, on one knee, with a ring in his “paws.”

It’s one of the more public engagements anyone can have, but that was not a problem for her.

“I like a show,” she said with a smile.