Wrightstown High School plays for its fourth state football championship tomorrow afternoon after the Tigers dominated St. Croix Falls on Friday night, 33-12, in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game played at Rhinelander High School.
The Tigers (11-2) face two-time defending champion La Crosse Aquinas (12-1) tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Tigers returning to Camp Randall
