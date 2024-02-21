Wendlandt crowned Mr. Wright

Brian Roebke photo

Alex Wendlandt is crowned “Mr. Wright” for 2024 by the 2023 winner, Chase Bereza, at the second annual Mr. Wright Pageant on Sunday afternoon at Wrightstown High School.

Alex Wendlandt was the last man standing among 10 young men from Wrightstown High School in the running for the coveted title of Mr. Wright at the second annual Mr. Wright Pageant taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Sponsored by the student council, the event was better attended than the first event after people heard how fun it was.

Other contestants joining Wendlandt on stage were Edgar Dinehart, Jacob Durocher, Sam Keuler, AJ Leung, Preston Petersen, Quade Thompson, Evan Torzalla, Payton VandeHey, and Trent Vande Hey.

Trent Vande Hey was Mr. Congeniality, Keuler received the People’s Choice award, Mr. Photo-genic, and was the smooth talker, Leung won Mr. Bust-a-Move, and Dinehart won most fashionable.

Peterson and Thompson received a sash for, “Not Quite,” and Durocher and Payton VandeHey sashes for, “Not Even Close.”

Everyone had a good time and there were many laughs.