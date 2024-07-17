School board reaffirms vote to not allow alcohol sales but show interest in helping WABA with facility improvements

Brian Roebke photo

The Wrightstown Area Baseball Association did not receive approval from the Wrightstown School Board to sell alcohol on school premises but did receive interest among school board members to improve the substandard youth baseball facility.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

The Wrightstown Community School District did something unusual at it July 8 meeting, revisiting an issue that was discussed and voted on a couple weeks earlier regarding the request from the Wrightstown Area Baseball Association to sell malt liquor at two youth tournaments, held on school grounds. That approval would have required the board to temporarily suspend its policy of no alcohol on school premises.

After a long but fruitful discussion the board reaffirmed its June 19 decision.

Board President Angela Hansen Winker explained why the issue was being discussed for the second time.

“Given the limited time before WABA’s tournaments beginning on July 26, it was necessary to address this matter again promptly,” she said, saying she requested this special board meeting for two reasons.

“From previous conversations with the board, the district, and WABA community members, it was brought to my attention the previous president was made aware of this request in February this year. However, the rest of the board was not informed about the sale of alcohol until 1 1/2 weeks before our June meeting to vote on,” she said. “Our board process consists of bringing any topics to a workshop for board discussion prior to a board vote. This did not happen.”

In addition, WABA was not represented at the June board meeting because they were not advised by the district to attend the meeting.

“Receiving this request less than two weeks before the June meeting did not allow sufficient time for thorough discussion and research,” she said via remote connection. “Therefore, I requested this special meeting to allow WABA to present their request and to ensure their voice is heard and for board members to do additional research on this request.”

She thanked everyone who voiced their concerns regarding the issue.

She noted the district received about six emails from the 350 parents and/or grandparents who are members of WABA as well as the Wrightstown Chief of police, village board members and other community members.

“In my discussions with each board member, it is clear that everyone wants to support WABA’s efforts and improve the school district facilities in some capacity related to safety,” she said.

Bill Schaumberg, president of the Wrightstown Area Baseball Association, thanked the board for holding the special meeting, saying the group had about 225 youth baseball players and also supports the high school program.

He said WABA pays umpires and coaches, maintains the playing surfaces, rents port-a-potties, and field structures such as the fence and concession stand.

“All this by registration fees and in-house fundraising,” he said, noting those efforts include a yearly calendar raffle, concession stand, league tournaments, and other raffles throughout the year.

“The sale of alcohol at our tournaments would greatly increase our ability to support the young baseball players in our community,” he said.

He noted the concession stand is flooded with water every time it rains and moisture continues to degrade the integrity of the building, which is owned by the school district.

“WABA would rather spend its budget on things that would help young baseball players than facilities that we do not own,” he said.

Board member Jeff Nelson asked him about the number of people attending the tournaments.

There would be 36 teams at each event, with approximately 15 players per team.

Schaumberg added they plan for 3-5 people per player in attendance watching.

Nelson said he toured the facilities and saw the disrepair and agrees with the needs the group shared.

“The conditions you are working with are unacceptable,” he said.

However, regarding the tournament he didn’t think there was enough parking, the configuration of the concession by just one field is not ideal, and that limits their concession revenue.

Schaumberg feels Wrightstown may lose players to Kaukauna or De Pere if the conditions persist but another concern is club teams that are starting to form and are run professionally.

He expected to gross $5,000-9,000 a weekend in revenue from alcohol.

He estimated the cost to building a new building of $250,000-275,000, so Nelson thought it would take 10-12 years to pay that off. “That’s a long journey to get there,” Nelson said, saying he felt it needs to be done sooner than later.

“I think the board should get something done that’s on a permanent basis,” he said.

He’s concerned, however, the district could lose grant money in the long run by allowing alcohol sales on school property.

Board member Mike Mollen said there’s no reason the facility is in the shape it’s in.

“We’re sitting in a $28 million building but we can’t take care of our concession stands for our kids?” he said. “I’m not okay with that. It’s disheartening.”

Nelson said the players come from multiple municipalities that make up the school district.

Hansen Winker said she found 17 possible grants the organization could apply for.

She said a $75,000 grant the school district received in 2021 from the Department of Public Instruction would be in jeopardy if the school district allowed alcohol sales. She also noted the community does accident simulations to show high school students the dangers of drinking and driving.

In addition, most of the 17 grants she found would be turned down if they sold alcohol.

“That’s one of the concerns we have,” she said. “But if we were to work with you and establish a board subcommittee like we’ve done in the past …”

Hansen Winker is also interested in starting an endowment fund for facilities.

“WABA would be open to anything the school district would provide at this point,” Schaumberg said.

When she asked Schaumberg why they were asking for the first time in 21 years, he said they were always told no in the past but with a change in leadership, they thought it was a good time to ask again.

Superintendent Andy Space acknowledged this decision was never previously brought to the board. “It was just made and told to this group before, so this is really a board decision,” he said.

He noted state law says they can allow it but he declined to give an opinion on which way they should go. However, he did find the board approved softball sold or drank beer on school grounds at some point in the past.

“In 2004 at the village centennial celebration they sold alcohol in the school cafeteria,” he said. “And they sold it before for men’s softball on the property.”

When discussion ended, Melinda Lemke made the motion to allow alcohol sales, with Rayn Warner giving the second. They voted yes along with Michael Mollen.

No votes were from Hansen Winker, Nelson, and Tony Decker. Tiffany Van Vreede once again recused herself because her husband is on the WABA board of directors.

It was the same vote that occurred on June 19.