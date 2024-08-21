Village of Wrightstown Board of Trustees make approvals for Broadway project

Brian Roebke photo

Utility work continued on Broadway Street in Wrightstown. Police Chief Greg Deike said officers continued to be busy with traffic enforcement on Broadway and Main streets last week.

The Village of Wrightstown Board of Trustees met at the Wrightstown Village Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with some key approvals made related to the Broadway Street reconstruction.

Trustees approved the Brown County Municipal Project Agree-ment as well as the purchase for storm sewer pond land acquisition from Tinedale Farms for $80,900.

The village purchased the land from Tinedale to create a stormwater pond behind the future fire station next to Alliance Construction.

“Basically everything from Quality Court down is going to be running through this pond for treatment,” Village Administrator Travis Coenen said.

Coenen said the road was supposed to be done in 2022 but it got pushed back and the village asked them to wait a year or so because they had a project coming in. “It got pushed back to 2026 in their capital plan, so basically what we want to do is pave the whole road and they agreed to reimburse us for their portion in 2026 when it’s on their capital plan,” Coenen said.

There are a few twists and turns to pay for the work.

To summarize, the village borrowed $1.8 million for the project with $1.427 million being the village portion and the county has another $1.849 million. Money budgeted for Poplar Street was borrowed and sitting there.

The village borrowed $356,000 for the multi-use path on Highway D. While that seems unrelated, just wait. “We did get a $268,000 grant for that but that project is also pushed out until 2026. We can’t start that project before then,” Coenen said.

At this point the village has $2.884 million available for this project. “So we’ll have to use $33,000 of monies out of our general fund but when we do get reimbursed, truly to the positive about $372,679.36,” Coenen said. “We’re funding the county’s portion and they are reimbursing us back. “

Coenen said the general fund is still in very good shape and they have plenty of capacity in the budget to make this change.

“Truly I think it will just be a better product for all because if we don’t pave it all under our contract, basically we’re going to stop paving by Alliance Construction and then the county would come in and pave the rest in 2026,” he said. “For the community, it’s better and for the businesses to get it all done right now and then we’ll be set.”

In the administrator’s report, Travis Coenen said he’s currently working on various developments, road projects, and the upcoming budget.

The village received a “thank you” from the Wrightstown Historical Society expressing gratitude to all involved in the concrete work at the Mueller-Wright House.

Coenen said the village did some drainage work in the basement and followed that up with hauling 94 five-gallon pails of concrete down the stairs.

“They did it the old fashioned way,” Coenen said. “It was the DPW going above and beyond.”

The air conditioning also went out in the house and the village got Born Heating and Cooling to repair it quickly to avoid problems with humidity.

Trustees approved the Golf Course Drive Utility Extension, with the recommendations by Robert E Lee & Associates, Inc. to award the bid to PTS Contractors, Green Bay for $496,000.

Another approval was made to instruct the escrow agent to disburse $61,890 from the village’s escrow account to the Town of Kaukauna, for payments required under Section IV of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Wrightstown and the Town of Kaukauna.

“We signed an intergovernmental agreement when we annexed the WPS/Fox Energies power plant,” Coenen said. “We were going to give them a portion of their taxes that they had on that project for 25 years.”

Approval was given by trustees for the 2024 development incentive payments for the following:

• Midwest Expansion, LLP (Wrightstown Golf Course Apartments, LLC – near Lucky’s), $21,215.67

• Midwest Expansion, LLP (Wrightstown Riverfront, LLC), 58,935.75

• RGH Wrightstown, LLC (Grand Appliance, Inc), $9,875

• River Valley Industries, LLC, $11,277.22

• Steak Dinner Properties, LLC (Custom Offsets), $73,310.58

• Wrightstown Golf Course, LLC (multi-family development), $41,031.76

• Wrightstown Golf Course, LLC (single-family development), $37,368.95

Superintendent of Public Works Andy Vickman provided a summary of the public works report:

• The Highway 96 project has been completed

• Road binder has been applied at the new DPW facility

• A new sign has been installed at the DPW facility and compost site

• DPW personnel have trenched and installed the light pole base at the new DPW facility

• The salt storage shed is nearing completion

• Working with Bug Tussel as they install fiber throughout the village

• The remaining dead ash trees have been removed along School Street

• A large oak tree near the Mueller Wright House on Washington Street is scheduled for removal.