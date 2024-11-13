Road construction season wrapping up in Wrightstown

Brian Roebke photo

Storm sewer work was still being completed in Wrightstown by the lift station near the Golf Course Drive/Highway U roundabout, which sends stormwater to the north where the hookup to the new Kimps Ace Hardware will be.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

A relatively short Village of Wrightstown Board of Trustees was held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the village hall, with construction the major subject.

Administrator Travis Coenen reported the contractor is wrapping up the Broadway Street project with landscaping to finish, and the contractor on Golf Course Drive project by the frontage road has finished. Storm sewer work was still being completed by the lift station near the roundabout, sending that stormwater to the north where the hookup to the new Kimps Ace Hardware will be.

“It’s a very big pipe with a lot of stuff in the way so its taking a little while, but from what Andy told me, they will be across Golf Course Drive and have that curb and concrete work done by this Friday,” Coenen said.

There will be some short closures on Highway U this week.

“Then hopefully we are done with the construction season this year with 96 and Broadway,” he said.

The controversy remains with constructing the railroad crossing. Village officials remain very anxious for the railroad entities to agree to something to get it completed.

In the Public Works Report for October, Director of Public Works and Utilities Andy Vickman reported he has submitted an ARIP grant for Fair Road.

Vickman said that’s an agricultural and recreation grant from a bipartisan commission that would cover 90 percent of the cost of resurfacing the road.

All ditches, ponds, and sledding hill have been cut in October, and weekly street sweeping will continue as leaves continue to fall.

Fahrner Asphalt was scheduled to do some heats around raised manholes and water valves in the Royal St. Patrick’s subdivision.

Badger Concrete Lifting raised several curb and sidewalk sections throughout the village.

The Fall Festival was a success, with the village donating $1,125 to the American Legion from the vendor and car show entrees.

Vickman is working with the Wisconsin Department of Trans-portation on potential utility conflicts with the Interstate 41 expansion.

The park buildings and bathrooms are now closed for the season and portable toilets were removed from the parks.

The Mueller Park docks were scheduled to come out last week and compost grinding is scheduled for early November. The last leaf pickup is scheduled for tomorrow

“We need to remind residents to make sure they are covering their load when hauling brush and leaves to the compost site,” he said.

Bernie Vickman’s last day with the village was Nov. 1 for this year. Like every year, his return for next year remains uncertain.

In other news,

• In the committee of the whole, Coenen led trustees on a discussion on Outagamie County Urban County Trunk Highway Improvement Projects Local Cost Sharing Policy as well as the 2025 village budget

• The police and fire departments were out for Halloween. Fire Chief Mike Schampers said there were a lot of kids out who took a lot of candy from firefighters. Coenen said that holiday has become quite an event in the village, especially around the blue park, with homeowners going above and beyond to make it entertaining for everyone

• The village received a thank you from Jennifer Schmidt from the Brown County Library for leading the Book ‘Em Community Conversation at the Wrightstown Library last month

• Trustees approved a development agreement for Seven-Two-Five LLC

• Trustees approved a new operator license application for Shane E. Petitjean for Wrightstop BP & Bridgeport Shell

• Trustees approved a board of appeals decision regarding variance request from INX International Ink Co., 737 CTH DDD, to allow for the facility to operate within the well head protection exclusion zone.