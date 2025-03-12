Thompson announces retirement as WHS principal

Brian Roebke photo

Scott Thompson’s retirement as Wrightstown High School principal was approved by the Wrightstown Community School District Board of Education at the Feb. 19 meeting.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Everybody knew it was coming sooner than later, but the Wrightstown Community School District Board of Education approved the retirement of Scott Thompson as Wrightstown High School Principal at its Feb. 19 meeting.

Interim Superintendent Ron Saari recommended the board approve his retirement with regret, congratulations, and gratefulness for his dedication to the school district for 25 years as principal plus two years as school psychologist.

Highly respected by his high school staff, Thompson received a round of applause from the board, staff, and audience.

He’s also resigning as boys varsity soccer coach, with both resignations effective June 30.

As soon as Thompson presented his letter of retirement, Saari worked with District Administrative Assistant Hillary Sweere to create an advertisement for the position.

“This is typical of what would happen with any administrative position with a retirement or resignation,” he said.

The application deadline was March 10 with a start date of July 1.

Saari is creating a committee that includes stakeholders of staff, teachers, parents, and students. The administrative team will also play a role.

“There was a lot of feedback on what they’re looking for in leadership from a high school staff,” Saari said. “Basically they want a clone of Scott.”

Saari noted he’s very popular, does a good job, and there’s not another Scott Thompson out there but they’re looking for someone with “that level of coolness” and then they will evaluate, select the top candidates, do background checks, check qualifications, and then make a selection.

There were already seven applicants as of the Feb. 19 meeting.

At the board meeting, board member Mike Mollen said Thompson was his principal and his oldest son has him as his principal.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work for Scott on the side with my job, so congratulations Scott, it’s been a pleasure to have you here and I’m really sorry that we’re going to lose you,” he said. “Enjoy your retirement.”

Thompson just smiled at all of the words thrown his way.