Village of Wrightstown approves annexation along Highway U

Workers from Sommers Construction removed mailboxes and concrete curb from the side of Debra Street in the Village of Wrightstown on Friday.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Trustees approved the annexation of tax parcel W-174, owned by Janelle and Nathan Sprangers, from the Town of Wrightstown into the Village of Wrightstown during their village board meeting on Tuesday, July 15, at the Village Hall. The 25-acre parcel is located just north of PrintPro.

Village Administrator Travis Coenen told the board two commercial buildings are planned for the front of the property facing Highway U, with storage units in the back. Trustees approved the certified survey map for that area.

The board also approved a Certified Survey Map for W-W180, VW-W179, and VW-W178

Coenen said J Fleischman Solutions LLC, doing business as Drexel, is doing a land swap with Midwest Expansion so it can access Poplar Street as well as Highway U.

Drexel plans to create three additions to the building, located at1290 Broadway St., one of which will gain them access to the railroad spur that’s slated to be constructed in the future.

Trustees approved a State/Municipal Maintenance Agreement for the Interstate 41 project, including the modernization of 1.2 miles of frontage roads at the Highway U interchange. East Frontage Road, West Frontage Road, French Road, and Mid Valley Road will be reconstructed and realigned at the new intersection locations on Highway U.

This results in 1.2 miles of new road maintenance for the village, but Coenen said the village doesn’t have much of a choice but to accept due to state statute.

The towns of Kaukauna and Wrightstown will also have a portion of this area to accept.

Included in the agreement is for architectural features on the overpass bridge

“We will all have our piece which will be fun trying to collaborate with all of the above to get something done, but it’s more for the aesthetic pieces,” Coenen said.

Clerk/Treasurer Heather McEwen told the board her department of three ladies is working on staff development and process improvements.

Job descriptions are under review to evaluate current responsibilities and optimize duty distribution for increased departmental efficiency.

Opportunities for staff training and professional development are being explored, and cross training remains a priority, with continued efforts to identify process improvements as time allows.

McEwen gave special recognition to longtime Deputy Clerk Patti Leitermann for her assistance during her transition to head of the office during the past few months.

“She’s been just outstanding during my transition and with a new clerk in the office, she’s been extremely helpful and has put out a lot of initiative and dedication during this time and I wanted to give a special shoutout to her,” McEwen said.

In her written report, Leitermann reported there have been 82 building permits in the first half of the year.

Trustees also approved a loan payment for the DOR loan to the taxation district to offset property taxes in the amount of $134,000 from Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the hiring of Noah J. Pawloski to the Wrightstown Fire Department, and a rezone review of the village’s yard waste site, changing from rural residential to industrial.

In the Department of Public Works report, Andy Vickman said the contractor will possibly lay asphalt by the end of the week on the new portion of Poplar Street.

The contractor should start concrete work with asphalt on Debra Street, Nancy Street, and Sue Street by the end of July or early August.

Vickman added the concrete trail project on Golf Course Road across the roundabout is nearly completed and he’s received many nice compliments about it.

Police Chief Patrick Pajot said they participated in the Christmas Lights Ride that came through the village in late June, which looked like a parade of vehicles that entered the village on Highway DD from the north, turning on Clay and Turner streets.

It was suggested to give some advance notice of this next year since some people didn’t know what was happening and there were others who heard about it afterward and missed it.

On July 29, the department will be serving food at Culver’s in De Pere trying to get donations for the Christmas Lights event for next year.

The village board adjourned into closed session for development negotiations.