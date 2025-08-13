Vande Wettering is Schut king

Brian Roebke photo

Jeremy Van Zeeland takes a shot at the bird during Sunday’s annual Hollandtown Schut held at Triple J Wing and Clay in Brillion.

The 176th Schut King is Dave Vande Wettering, who took down the final piece of the bird on Sunday afternoon at the Hollandtown Schut competition at Triple J Wing and Clay in Brillion.

It wasn’t easy, however, since the bird hand-crafted by Frances Gerrits was very stubborn going down, with Vande Wettering finally taking down the bird on the third round of 64 shooters hanging by a thread.

Allyson Van Zeeland took the head, Brandon Lamers took the tail, and Ryan Hoffman and Mark Vande Hey took the wings