After 50 years, Wrightstown finds boat docks violate state code

Brian Roebke photo

Despite being designed and being in the same configuration for decades, the Village of Wrightstown was notified the docks at Mueller Park boat launch are in violation of Chapter 30 of Wisconsin Statutes and must be reconfigured.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

That was the most surprising news at the monthly meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the village hall.

“All of the docks need to be installed in a T, L, or straight out formation,” Director of Public Works and Utilities Andy Vickman said.

He told the DNR he was aging himself but he started driving his bike down there 30 years ago to fish and he saw in some aerial views they were in the same formation in 1979.

Quotes are being obtained to bring them back into compliance during the spring installation.

During the utility commission meeting, Vickman said the annual water main flushing is rescheduled for this week.

He’s working with a contractor, Dorner Inc., which crossed a village transmission main twice last week with minimal separation, a temporary crossing related to Interstate 41 construction.

He’s coordinating with Ashwau-benon water to create an emergency response plan in the event of a transmission main break and assisting several residents in reviewing and resolving irregular water consumption identified during quarterly meter reads.

Lead and copper water sampling results were received and sent to participating residents. All results were received within normal parameters.

He’s troubleshooting a mixer issue at Tower A, which is under warranty.

In the sewer utility, Great Lakes was contracted to complete 25,000 ft. of sanitary main cleaning and televising in September. He’s working with Energences and Pieper Automation to get quotes to update the SCADA computer, modem and software for the Aveva Wonderware and the alarm system.

The village received the DNR response from the wastewater facility inspection.

There were six minor recommendations the village will work on making the DNR even happier than they were with the inspection.

In correspondence, Becky Schlag spoke about a water leak in an apartment complex that resulted in 190,000 gallons extra usage during the quarter and asked for a break. Citing practice, the village board denied her request while empathizing with her for the added cost.

Vickman noted the village had to purchase the water from the Village of Ashwaubenon as well as treat the water. He hopes to have a system in place in the future to catch leaks like that quickly.

Resident Dalton Rupiper asked about the possibility of the village having a YMCA-type facility in the community. Administrator Travis Coenen said there was some discussion in the development of the park plan and the comprehensive plan as well.

He encouraged Rupiper to have people in his Facebook group to reach out to the village when they have questions or ideas.

“I will say there are residents looking for those amenities in our community,” Coenen said while noting the YMCA requires a significant financial commitment and support by the community.

“There’s quite a bit of community responsibility to it too,” Coenen said.

In his administrative report, Coenen said the Drexel rail project is under way but still pushing the train up hill. Work should be done by the end of the year.

Work on the crossing in the road should be starting this week, so the road closure may go into effect this week.

He’s working on the employee manual, zoning code review, and fire department standard operating guidelines and job descriptions with fire department leadership.

The budget season is upon all staff and he will have an update at the Oct. 21 meeting.

“Fall Fest was a great success and DPW staff should be recognized for the amazing job they do and Andy Vickman for his outstanding leadership,” he reported.

There were 128 car show participants, with a total of 30 volunteers from the village helping out. “We need every one of them,” Vickman said.

Trustee Andy Lundt thanked the public works department for organizing the Fall Festiavl. “I say it every year that every year it keeps getting better and we have tons of volunteers and they do a great job,” he said.

This year’s recipients of the car show and vendor registration fees will be Wrightstown’s Laundry of Love and the Jacob Van Schyndel Foundation.

Coenen reported there have been no issues with the start of the ATV and UTV allowance on village streets.

In a discussion about a new championship sign for the village, Coenen was asked why the village was involved since the championships were for the high school.

“There’s some inconsistency and maintenance needed in some of those areas,” he replied. “It’s on our property, so we have some of that responsibility.”

Some trustees wanted to purse some involvement from the school district and one asked about the other townships that are part of the school district.

Trustee Terry Schaeuble said the signs have been erected by parents and booster clubs. “The school has never had to do it and it’s worked out well,” he said.

Trustee Andy Lundt said as the village board wants to work with the school board, this would be a great way to that.

“We definitely have to have a better process in the future,” he said.

The Plum Creek project is nearing completion with additional work wrapping up and the village will finalize trail plans for installation in spring.

Coenen also thanked the DPW for its work on Golf Course Drive. They laid out some mulch on the berm at Killarney Harbor and it was said to look very nice.

Trustees awarded the backup generator contract for the village hall and police department to

Electrical Service Supplies, Inc., for $64,495. That was the only complete bid but they were also the lowest bid. The initial estimate was around $100,000.

There was discussion but no vote on an agreement with CN/WCL for construction and maintenance of the signals and safety controls at the Broadway Street rail crossing.

Coenen said the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads is requiring more agreements.

“We’re on the hook for the payment of all of it, no matter what,” Coenen said.

Trustees accepting the resignations of village firefighters Jerry Cayemberg and Joe Parrish. Assistant Chief Ben Vosters said they left in good standing and the village is adequately staffed, and particularly has a lot of young men and women involved.

Trustees approved a CSM revision for J Fleischmann Solutions LLC (Drexel), at 1290 Broadway Street. They are adding another access to the property that’s part of a plan to double the size of the operation, including nine acres for laying trusses outside.

In the public works report, Vickman said the Debra Street project is completed and coming in at $16,684.85 under the contracted amount.

Several parking stalls were added on Mueller Street and in the River District.

A contractor replaced several areas of problematic curb around the village in September and several catch basins were repaired by DPW as part of this project.

Right-of-way tree trimming started in September. This included trees hanging over roadways and blocking signs and intersections.

The village is working with a Royal St. Patrick’s lot owner who is reluctant to pay the flat fee assessment for his parcel that was cut in August and September for being in violation with the village’s noxious weed ordinance.

Coenen also received budgetary numbers to replace the carpet at the village hall, upgrade two DPW vehicles due for replacement, address water tower maintenance needs for 2026 and replacement picnic tables at Mueller Park.

A rapid flashing beacon was installed at the Highway U sidewalk crossing.

Trustees approved a new operator license for Logan J. Collard for Dick’s Family Foods.