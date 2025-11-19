Greenleaf residents see slightly lower tax bill

Brian Roebke photo

The former Wrightstown Town Hall building was supposed to be moved on Nov. 5 but was postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 3, keeping the building in the village hall parking lot for the next month.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

Village of Greenleaf board adopted the 2026 village budget of $674,845, a .47 percent decrease from a year ago, and a tax levy of $287,501, with a mill rate of $2.05 per $1,000 of property value at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at the village hall. The mill rate is down two cents from last year.

Trustees reviewed a request from Ryan Geiger with RG Inspections to inspect commercial building inspection (structural, HVAC, fire suppression, and fire alarms) but tabled action because it may already be taken care of by the fire department, plus his status with the village is uncertain.

Trustees discussed a possible change in the building inspection contract for next year.

Trustee Richard Gilson said he met with Bill Verbeten of the Town of Wrightstown and Gary Koomen of the Town of Morrison to interview Jason Gruetzmacher for the position.

Gilson said Geiger did not want to continue working with Morrison after Dec. 31 when his contract expires.

“Shawn and I talked about it before the meeting,” Owen said. “He’s been getting complaints about what the cost is for these permits.”

She thinks the village needs to do an evaluation of everything Geiger has done with them and what they were charged.

In the constable’s report, Bobbie Sue Burbey was absent but Village President Bonnie Crossman said she hasn’t heard anything from the trailer park about the dog situation there.

“Bobbie Sue will put signs up on their mailboxes both in English and Spanish that details that,” Crossman said.

Town Clerk Stephanie Owen wants to see someone involved in management from there come to a meeting after the start of the new year.

The board tabled review of a speed limit change on Fair Road east of Highway 57 and Fair Lane because Town Attorney Jim Calny didn’t have the resolution ready.

Owen said her and Calny have worked on submittal of the farm preservation ordinance to Timothy Jackson with the State of Wisconsin. He told her he will review it and they will let the village know the next step as soon as possible.

Trustees approved the animal sheltering contract with Wisconsin Humane Society of Green Bay for strays taken in during the next year.

Crosman estimated there will be 10 animals, so the cost will be $83.30 per month for a total of $1,000 per year.

That price does not increase if it’s more than 10 but they can re-evaluate the cost each year.

“At least we have somewhere to go with them,” Crossman said.

Dean LaFleur of Robert E. Lee gave the engineering report, saying he turned in everything to the DNR for phosphorus and TSS reporting for the past few years. The facility response will be done this month.

In other news, the old town hall building was supposed to be moved on Nov. 5 but was postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 3 because of utility lines being moved at the convenience of Wisconsin Public Service.