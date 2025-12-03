Buntin earns Mr. Wright crown

Brian Roebke photo

Wrightstown High School senior Daniel Buntin was named Mr. Wright at the Mr. Wright Pageant on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Wrightstown High School.

Wrightstown High School football fans saw that Daniel Buntin was on the field for almost every play this season, leading the Tigers to the second round of the WIAA playoffs for the 31st consecutive season and another winning record.

It was appropriate that the talented senior won the Mr. Wright Pageant on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at Wrightstown High School.

The panel of judges — Steve Klister, Cody Chase, Heather Wagner, Dawn Nawrot, and Ashley Sundein — evaluated the men on their dancing, fashion, talent, formal wear, and pop question with James McDonald and Amari Theunis serving as emcees.

Each of the 10 contestants received some sort of award.

Theo Van Rossum and Asher Vanden Heuvel shared most talented, Ryan Leahy was the smooth talker, Rowan VanderSteen was Mr. Congeniality, Buntin was Most Photo-genic, Michael Besel was the People’s Choice, Vanden Heuvel was Mr. Bust-A-Move, Cole Vander Zanden was Most Fashionable, Mr. Not Quite was Mario Monzon, Zach Wendlandt received the Participation award and Truman Morschauser received the Not Even Close award.

The event raised $1,838.48 that’s split among Paul’s Pantry and Inspire Sports, which was Buntin’s selected charity.