Village of Wrightstown TIDs in good shape

Brian Roebke photo

Andy Vickman and Josh Krueger deliver a holiday mural board to the River District on Thursday morning.

By Brian Roebke

Editor

In the committee of the whole meeting prior to the Wrightstown Village Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the village hall, Village Administrator Travis Coenen said things are going well with all the Tax Incremental Districts and budgets. Their approvals are voted on at the next meeting.

TID 3 is a little behind, with a little money coming from the general fund to support that shortfall that will eventually get paid back.

“Right now this TID has a plan for a worse-case scenario that all the debt is going through this,” he said. “We are working with the redevelopment agreement with Drexel right now to recoup some of those funds, so right now we’re about $50,000-$60,000 in the red,” he said. “But that’s with no money coming from Drexel on this scenario.”

There will be around $2 million coming back from Drexel that will get the TID back to the black.

TID 4 is in the black by around $100,000 and TID 5 is also in the black by around $20,000

In discussion on 2026 water and sewer budgets at the regular meeting, Director of Public Works and Utilities Andy Vickman said water has a 6.1 percent increase. Debt is stagnant through 2034 for the transmission main and drops off in 2035.

The sewer budget has a 3.5 percent increase.

“Being that four years ago we were in the red with the sewer, we’re trending in the right direction, he said.

Debt payments are finished in 2030, although there are more projects planned.

They are still paying off inherited debt from 1982.

In his administrative report, Coenen thanked the clerks for planning and working the bingo bash that was a big success a week prior to the meeting.

“There were a lot of people, a lot of amazing prizes, a lot of happy folks again, it was a great success,” he said.

Coenen presented the 2026 clerk’s and the resident calendars. He noted they are now part of the interactive calendar on the village website at wrightstown.us.

In the public works report, Vickman said crack sealing was done on Golden Wheat Lane, Corn Silk Court, and Red Clover Lane along with several patches throughout the village.

Parts were received to replace the rapid flashing beacon that was damaged on Highway U.

Docks at the Mueller Park boat landing were removed and park facilities and bathrooms are closed for the season.

The last day of curbside chipping was Nov. 13 but the compost site was to remain open as long as weather permits.

Plows and equipment were prepped for the season and plow stakes were installed throughout the village.

Christmas decorations were ready to be installed in preparation for the upcoming holiday events and holiday mural boards created by local businesses and organizations will be displayed in the River District.

Trustees approved new operator licenses for Jorja J. Mancoske, Brianna L. Williquette, Danielle A. Kohls, and Korryn O. Mancoske, all for Gnarly Cedar Brewery.

Trustees also approved the appointment of election officials for the 2026-27 election cycle: Lena Abrahamson, Ruth Aerts, Karen Bowers, Karen Demerath, Les Green, Lois Gremore, Marna Johns, Carol Just, Diane Laabs, Patti Leitermann, Delores Meulemans, Heather McEwen, Jane Ann Schetter, Julie Sigmund, Joan Zahn, and Ron Zahn.